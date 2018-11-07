Rainbow appears in Washington DC on Election Day

WASHINGTON DC – These photos of Capitol Hill are truly beautiful!

A rainbow was spotted in Washington DC near the Capitol Building on Election Day. The pictures were taken as the sun set.

People on social media called it “simply magnificent.”

Another view of the Capitol rainbow tonight. Simply magnificent. From Jonathan Ernst/Reuters: https://t.co/FwDigPJWcd pic.twitter.com/xoqgOBBPcI — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) November 6, 2018

Please let this rainbow 🌈 above the Capitol be a good omen today. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/e6fkZU6xUx — Lauren Biagini (@LaurenBiagini) November 6, 2018