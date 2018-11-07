Police ask public to help find man who broke into east side home, crawled into girl’s bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who reportedly broke into an Indianapolis home and crawled into a 10-year-old girl’s bed.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the residence in the 4800 block of E. New York St. at about 2:20 a.m. last Thursday.

When police arrived, the homeowner said the suspect was found in her granddaughter’s bed. The grandmother said the suspect ran away before she could call police.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 210 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt, orange stocking cap and gray Jordan tennis shoes at the time.

Police have shared surveillance video of the suspect outside the home.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call detectives at 317-327-6895 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.