Pelosi confident she will be House speaker

Posted 2:27 pm, November 7, 2018, by , Updated at 02:30PM, November 7, 2018

U.S. House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says she’s confident she will win enough support to be elected speaker of the House next year.

The California Republican says she is the “best person” for the job and the person most capable of unifying Democrats now that they have won the majority.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol, Pelosi says her pitch for another turn with the gavel is about the future. She says, “it’s not about what you have done, it’s about what you can do.”

Democrats won the House majority on Tuesday evening, securing the 218 seats needed for the majority. Pelosi was speaker when Democrats last held the majority in 2010.

