Ohio cookie thief arrested, accused of stealing $1,600 in cookies from Girl Scouts

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Police in North College Hill arrested an alleged cookie thief accused of stealing hundreds of boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

According to police, Noel Hines, 31, stole more than $1,600 worth of Girl Scout cookies, WCPO reported. That’s 400 boxes of Thin Mints, Tagalongs or Trefoils based on the 2018 price of $4 per box.

North College Hill police said in a Facebook post that Hines took a large order of cookies to sell for a local troop on March 30. When it came time to turn in money from cookie sales, the Girls Scouts of Western Ohio never received the money from Hines, according to court documents.

The Girl Scouts organization and police officers attempted to contact Hines for six months regarding the payment. Police arrested her Tuesday and charged her with theft.

“That’s the way the cookie crumbles,” police posted on Facebook.