Light rain and snow showers for central Indiana on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Expect a dry, cool Thursday as a cold front approaches the state. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, and light rain will develop after Midnight Friday. Rain will change to a rain/snow mix in time for the Friday morning rush hour. Light rain will continue through the day and snow showers will be possible in the evening. Any accumulation will be less than a half-inch and a few slick spots will be possible.

Behind the cold front the coldest air of the season so far will settle in for Veterans Day Weekend.

Another storm system will bring a rain/snow mix early next week.

We’ll have a cool, dry Thursday.

We have had measurable rainfall for the past five Fridays.

Light rain will develop early Friday.

A rain/snow mix is expected Friday morning.

Our rain/snow mix will change to rain during the afternoon.

Snow showers are possible Friday evening.

Expect a sunny weekend.

This will be a cold weekend.

We’ll have another chance for snow showers early next week.