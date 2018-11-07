Click here for midterm election results

Indianapolis Zoo announces death of female orangutan

Posted 8:34 pm, November 7, 2018, by , Updated at 08:52PM, November 7, 2018

Kim the orangutan (Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Zoo)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An orangutan at the Indianapolis Zoo has died.

Officials announced the death of the 39-year-old animal, named Kim, on Facebook Wednesday.

According to the zoo, Kim and her infant son Max were in poor condition when they came to Indianapolis in 2016.

“Kim was obese and suffered from respiratory symptoms, and her infant Max was failing to thrive,” the zoo wrote.

Upon arrival, the zoo says Kim’s condition improved after losing weight, but her respiratory issues remained. Max was diagnosed with hypothyroidism but is thriving with daily medication.

The zoo says a necropsy, the animal equivalent of an autopsy, showed Kim had respiratory disease.

In Kim’s absence, the zoo says another adult female named Knobi has become a surrogate mother for Max, who turns three later this month.

“Today, we remember Kim fondly as a sweet and gentle orangutan,” wrote the zoo. “She will be missed.”

Kim’s death comes less than a month after a lion died at the zoo. Officials said he was injured by a lioness.

