Getting colder as the week goes on

Beautiful morning in Central Indiana! It's chilly with wind chills in the 20s. Even with the chilly air in place Wednesday morning, Thursday will be colder. We'll have a gorgeous day with just a few clouds tossed in but nothing that brings any wet weather. Highs will still be close to ten degrees below average. We'll actually only top off in the upper 40s with a breeze so a wind chill factor sticks. Plenty of sunshine will be appreciated with that cold air. Mostly clear tonight so lows will briefly dip below freezing. Winter coat season is here! Rain could turn to snow early Friday morning. Ground temperatures are going to be fairly warm, though, so not expecting to be shoveling quite yet. We may see a temporary dusting on grass but that's about it. We're keeping an eye on a second snow system that could be the first real snow early next week. Stay tuned.