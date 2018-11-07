Click here for midterm election results

Getting colder as the week goes on

Posted 8:24 am, November 7, 2018, by

Beautiful morning in Central Indiana!  It's chilly with wind chills in the 20s.   Even with the chilly air in place Wednesday morning, Thursday will be colder. We'll have a gorgeous day with just a few clouds tossed in but nothing that brings any wet weather. Highs will still be close to ten degrees below average.  We'll actually only top off in the upper 40s with a breeze so a wind chill factor sticks.  Plenty of sunshine will be appreciated with that cold air. Mostly clear tonight so lows will briefly dip below freezing.  Winter coat season is here!Rain could turn to snow early Friday morning.  Ground temperatures are going to be fairly warm, though, so not expecting to be shoveling quite yet.  We may see a temporary dusting on grass but that's about it.  We're keeping an eye on a second snow system that could be the first real snow early next week.  Stay tuned.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.