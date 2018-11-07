× Donations needed for Mozel Sanders Foundation to feed thousands this Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Food insecurity is a growing problem in Indianapolis and as we near Thanksgiving, the Mozel Sanders Foundation is gearing up to cook a homemade meal for thousands in the city.

Last year, the nonprofit fed more than 40,000 people hot meals on Thanksgiving Day and they’re hoping to do the same this year.

Along with their base kitchen at Butler University, the foundation is serving over 30 satellite locations around the Circle City.

However, the foundation can’t do it without the help of Hoosiers from all over the state.

“The Hoosiers come through. I have no doubt in my mind. A little slow, but they’re going to come through,” said Stephanie Sanders, President and CEO of the Mozel Sanders Foundation. “Be a blessing to somebody. Nobody should go hungry any day, and especially on Thanksgiving Day.”

The organization still needs more than $37,000 to feed the hungry this holiday season. Each meal costs about $4.50.

If you would like to donate to the organization, you can text “mozel” to 313131 or find ways to donate online here.