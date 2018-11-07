Dog found severely injured in Shelby County improving, getting nutrition through feeding tube

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A dog that was found with burns all over its body in Shelby County last Friday is making progress.

Staff members at the county’s animal shelter say the pup, named Justice, is no longer battling sepsis and veterinarians at the Indy are hopeful he can make a full recovery.

The veterinarian caring for Justice says it is tough to definitively determine what caused the wounds but signs point to them being chemical burns. Those burns have made it difficult for the dog to eat, so staff says a feeding tube is being used to help deliver nutrition.

“He’s trying to eat but with the chemical burns in his mouth, from probably licking the chemicals off of him, it’s hard,” said Chris Browder, who works at the shelter. “He has not given up and they’re not giving up and we’re certainly not giving up.”

Shelter officials say they’re getting solid tip from the public about what happened to Justice and they’re not stopping until they get answers.

If you have any information regarding what happened to the dog, you can email an anonymous tip at cbrowder@cityofshelbyvillein.com or call the shelter at 317-392-5127.

The medical bills for Justice are mounting. If you’d like to make a donation, you can send checks to:

Shelbyville/Shelby County Animal Shelter

705 Hale Road

Shelbyville, IN 46176

In the memo, please write Justice4Justice.

Note: The pictures below are extremely graphic and may upset some viewers.