× Some Monroe County polling locations running short on ballots; voting time extended through 7 p.m.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Some Monroe County polling locations ran out of ballots during Election Day.

William Ellis, chairman of the county election board, said high turnout led to shortages in paper ballots. Ellis said no one had been turned away from the polls and said some voters have been directed to use electronic machines that are typically reserved for the disabled or used as backups.

Ellis described the ballot shortages as a “continuing issue” and said six teams were running more ballots to voting centers.

Ellis said the board put in a court request to try to extend the voting time to 7 p.m. due to the delays. The request was accepted and polls will stay open until 7 p.m.