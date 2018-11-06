× Rep. Trey Hollingsworth wins re-election in Indiana’s 9th District

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Rep. Trey Hollingsworth has defeated Democrat Liz Watson to win re-election to a second term in southern Indiana.

Political observers had considered the contest between Hollingsworth, a Republican, and Watson the closest of Indiana’s House races heading into the general election.

But Hollingsworth on Tuesday bested Watson, a Bloomington attorney who’s a former Democratic congressional staffer.

Hollingsworth, the son of a Tennessee business mogul, had moved to southern Indiana’s 9th District in 2015, shortly before launching his first campaign.

He cleared a crowded GOP primary field in 2016 thanks to attack ads run by a Super PAC financed by his wealthy father.

The 9th District which extends from the Ohio River to the south Indianapolis suburbs.