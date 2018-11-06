Republican Mike Braun defeats Joe Donnelly in U.S. Senate race, CBS projects
Click here for midterm election results
LIVE STREAM: INFocus Election Night Special

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth wins re-election in Indiana’s 9th District

Posted 9:15 pm, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 09:24PM, November 6, 2018

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Rep. Trey Hollingsworth has defeated Democrat Liz Watson to win re-election to a second term in southern Indiana.

Political observers had considered the contest between Hollingsworth, a Republican, and Watson the closest of Indiana’s House races heading into the general election.

But Hollingsworth on Tuesday bested Watson, a Bloomington attorney who’s a former Democratic congressional staffer.

Hollingsworth, the son of a Tennessee business mogul, had moved to southern Indiana’s 9th District in 2015, shortly before launching his first campaign.

He cleared a crowded GOP primary field in 2016 thanks to attack ads run by a Super PAC financed by his wealthy father.

The 9th District which extends from the Ohio River to the south Indianapolis suburbs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.