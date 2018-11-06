× Purdue wins opener vs Fairfield

Purdue opened a new season with a resounding win at Mackey Arena, beating Fairfield 90-57. Junior star guard Carsen Edwards led the way with 30 points, drilling seven three-pointers in the victory.

Purdue was red hot, making 14 of 30 three pointers, going on separate 14-0 and 7-0 runs in building a 17-point edge at the half. Matt Painter has a talented squad, but is replacing four starters to help complement Edwards.

Matt Haarms scored 9 points, grabbed 8 rebounds while blocking three shots.

Purdue will host Ball State in their next game on Saturday.