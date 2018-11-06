× Police arrest man suspected of stealing gun from ISP trooper’s vehicle

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in western Indiana say they’ve arrested a suspect in the theft of a handgun from an Indiana State Police trooper’s vehicle.

Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole says the discovery of the suspect occurred while officers were investigating thefts from several vehicles.

Cole tells WTHI-TV the suspect confessed to stealing the handgun. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Logan J. Blubaugh.

State Police say the trooper’s 45-caliber pistol was stolen early Monday when a man broke into his department-issued vehicle in a subdivision in northern Vigo County. Blubaugh was arrested Tuesday in the nearby Parke County community of Rosedale.