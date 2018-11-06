Pacers star Victor Oladipo sets release date for debut album

Posted 8:33 am, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 08:40AM, November 6, 2018

Victor Oladipo (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) and "V.O." album cover

Victor Oladipo is proving to be a Renaissance man.

Along with leading the Pacers, the Indiana University graduate is stepping into the music world with his debut album “V.O.” The R&B/Soul record is set to drop on all streaming platforms on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The album is available for pre-order here. It included features from artists like Trey Songz, Tory Lanez and PnB Rock.

The leading single from the album, “Connected,” was released two weeks ago.

As if basketball and music wasn’t enough, the NBA All-Star recently waded in the political waters as well. He voiced his endorsement for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Joe Donnelly during a rally in Hammond, Indiana on Oct. 12.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.