× Mike Braun projected to defeat Sen. Joe Donnelly in key U.S. Senate race

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Republicans successfully flipped a key seat in the U.S. Senate, with Republican Mike Braun defeating Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in a hotly contested race, according to projections.

Several news organizations called the race in Braun’s favor with about 50% of precincts reporting in, including CBS News, ABC News and NBC News.

Donnelly was considered one of the most vulnerable seats in the country. And Braun’s campaign brought in the big guns, with President Donald Trump visiting the Hoosier State multiple times to support his candidacy.

Rallies in Southport and Fort Wayne in the days before the election drew large crowds. And while Donnelly campaigned vigorously, it wasn’t enough to keep his seat in a traditionally red state.