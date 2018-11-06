LIVE BLOG: Midterm Election 2018

Throughout the night we’ll be chronicling the major developments across the nation and here in Indiana for the 2018 midterm election. Follow along with our Live Blog below.

Most polls are now officially closed throughout central Indiana, but those who were in line at their polling place as of 6pm will be allowed to vote.

Monroe County extends voting to 7pm after some polling locations ran out of ballots. But Johnson County declined to extend voting hours past 6pm despite an election system failure earlier today that disrupted voting for many.

