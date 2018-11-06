× Langford leads Indiana to 104-55 victory over Chicago State

In his much anticipated Hoosiers debut, reigning Indiana Mr. Basketball Romeo Langford led Indiana in scoring with 19 points as IU cruised to a 104-55 victory over Chicago State at Assembly Hall.

“I thought our overall team did a nice job in transition, advancing the ball early, using the pass as a strike,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “And Romeo was the beneficiary of some really, really good advance passes across the floor, up the floor and then from that point forward he is in his strength zone when he’s in transition heading to the basket. He really was efficient, make a few more free throws and it probably looks almost like a flawless game offensively.”