× IMPD asks public to help identify male who robbed female who just had cashed check

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help identify an armed robber.

IMPD says the wanted male robbed a female who had just cashed a check at the PLS Check Cashing at 2335 East 38th St. at about 12:46 p.m. on Sept. 26. That’s on the city’s northeast side.

The victim told police she was walking out of the door when she was approached by the male holding a handgun. He then reportedly demanded she hand over her wallet with a large sum of money inside and walked away.

The robber is described as being 6 feet tall. He was wearing a white baseball hat, camouflage jacket, dark jeans, and white shoes during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the robber or the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.