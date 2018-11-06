IMPD asks public to help identify male who robbed female who just had cashed check

Posted 7:27 am, November 6, 2018, by

Man wanted for armed robbery on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help identify an armed robber.

IMPD says the wanted male robbed a female who had just cashed a check at the PLS Check Cashing at 2335 East 38th St. at about 12:46 p.m. on Sept. 26. That’s on the city’s northeast  side.

The victim told police she was walking out of the door when she was approached by the male holding a handgun. He then reportedly demanded she hand over her wallet with a large sum of money inside and walked away.

The robber is described as being 6 feet tall. He was wearing a white baseball hat, camouflage jacket, dark jeans, and white shoes during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the robber or the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.