Greg Pence, brother of Vice President Mike Pence, emerges as winner in 6th Congressional District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The vice president’s brother is headed to the U.S. House of Representatives.

CNN projected Republican Greg Pence as the winner of the 6th Congressional District race. He’ll hold the seat his brother once held in the House.

Pence, 61 years old and the vice president’s older brother, faced Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake. The seat opened after Luke Messer ran in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

During a victory speech Tuesday night, Pence thanked his staff for their hard work in getting him elected.

“I have to thank my team…some of them got as choked up as I did tonight,” Pence said.

“Throughout this campaign, I’ve traveled to all 19 counties in the district, attended nearly 300 events and done dozens of dozens of local media interviews,” he said.

“This election is a victory for everyone in the 6th District,” he said. “Like many of you, I continue to be inspired by President Trump and how passionate he is about restoring the American Dream and, help me with this one, making America great again.”

Pence pointed to low unemployment, the surging economy, increased wages and high consumer confidence. He said he supported the president’s agenda to fight for the middle class.

Pence also released a statement to his supporters:

I am honored to be your 6th Congressional District Congressman-elect. You fueled our Election Day victory. For over a year, we traveled all over our community sharing our Hoosier First message with 6th District friends and neighbors. As a Marine, I understand that respect is earned, never given. As your Congressman, I will work hard every day to listen to your priorities, advocate on your behalf in Washington, and earn your respect. Thanks to YOU, I am Ready to Serve, Again!

The vice president tweeted congratulations to his brother: