A couple of sunny days and then a rain/snow mix for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A cold front brought gusty winds for Election Day. We’ll have sunny skies and highs in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will approach the state Thursday afternoon. Clouds will increase and rain will develop Thursday night. Rain will change to a rain/snow mix in time for the Friday morning rush hour. No accumulation is expected.

Another cold front will move approach the state and This will be a chilly week with a chance for a few snowflakes by Friday.

Behind the cold front the coldest air of the season so far will settle in for Veterans Day Weekend.

40 mph wind gusts were common Tuesday.

We’ll have a sunny, cool Wednesday.

A rain/snow mix is expected Friday morning.

This will be a cold weekend.

Expect a sunny Saturday.

Flurries are likely Sunday