× Visitation scheduled Friday in Rochester for 3 siblings killed in crash

ROCHESTER, Ind. – Funeral arrangements have been set for three siblings killed in a crash last week in Fulton County.

The visitation for 6-year-old Mason Xzavier Ingle and their 9-year-old sister Alivia Stahl is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 9, at Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 W 18th Street, Rochester. It will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The children’s funeral service will be private, according to the funeral home.

The three siblings died last week when a pickup hit them while they were boarding their school bus along State Road 25 north of Rochester. A fourth child was also injured and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Police later arrested the driver of the pickup truck on charges of reckless homicide and passing a school bus when an arm signal is extended, causing injury.