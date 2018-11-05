× Veterans Day Parade and sports games to bring increased traffic to downtown Indianapolis this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A busy week of activities in downtown Indianapolis will bring about several thousand visitors to the city highlighted by basketball games of the ESPN State Farm Champions Classic Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Those basketball games will be sandwiched by Pacer games on Monday and Wednesday night in the week which will be capped off by the Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday and a Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday.

Other downtown activities include:

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Be aware of increased traffic and visitors Downtown for the ESPN State Farm Champions Classic taking place in Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. Thousands of fans from Michigan State, Kansas, Duke and Kentucky will be dining, shopping and exploring Downtown before the games.

Saturday, Nov. 10

The Veterans Day Parade takes place Saturday morning. You can find the exacts of the parade route by clicking on this link: Downtown parade route.

All street closures will begin at 8 a.m. and all streets will be reopened by 2:30 p.m.

North Street from Meridian to Pennsylvania streets will be closed from 2 – 8 p.m. due to Indy Vet Fest.

Sunday, Nov. 11

South Street between Capitol Avenue and West Street will be closed 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The west block of Georgia Street will be closed 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. for the Bud Light Tailgate on Georgia Street.

Special Events

An Indiana Pacers game will cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday.

An Indianapolis Colts game will cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.