Tyler Trent steps in Pacers broadcast booth, receives signed jersey from team

Posted 8:17 pm, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 08:27PM, November 5, 2018

Courtesy Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers welcomed Tyler Trent Monday night in an amazing way.

The Purdue grad fighting cancer got into the radio booth to call the second quarter with Mark Boyle and Bobby “Slick” Leonard.

That wasn’t all.

Before the game, Trent was welcomed with open arms into the Pacers’ locker room.

He was presented a Pacers jersey from Victor Oladipo and took a picture with the entire team.

Many teams and local stars, such as Adam Vinatieri, have paid Trent a visit.  Before the Pacers game Monday, Trent had lunch with ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, who is a cancer survivor, sent him a special “T2” jersey and an invitation to attend the Cubs 2019 home opener at Wrigley Field.

Trent captured the hearts of America following an ESPN report before the Purdue game against #2 Ohio State.

They shocked the Buckeyes 49-20 and are currently 5-4 on the season.

