Tyler Trent steps in Pacers broadcast booth, receives signed jersey from team

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers welcomed Tyler Trent Monday night in an amazing way.

The Purdue grad fighting cancer got into the radio booth to call the second quarter with Mark Boyle and Bobby “Slick” Leonard.

That wasn’t all.

Before the game, Trent was welcomed with open arms into the Pacers’ locker room.

Tonight, it's bigger than basketball. I asked proud Boilermaker @theTylerTrent about sharing a moment pre-game with @IndianaMBB product @VicOladipo. The lifelong @ReggieMillerTNT fan says Vic's love for Indiana reminds him of his favorite @Pacers player #Pacers #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/gyK7t0Z1qr — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) November 6, 2018

He was presented a Pacers jersey from Victor Oladipo and took a picture with the entire team.

Many teams and local stars, such as Adam Vinatieri, have paid Trent a visit. Before the Pacers game Monday, Trent had lunch with ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

WOJ 💣 what an absolute blessing, pleasure and honor it was to have lunch with @wojespn this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/KljTuWAgkP — Tyler Trent (@theTylerTrent) November 5, 2018

Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, who is a cancer survivor, sent him a special “T2” jersey and an invitation to attend the Cubs 2019 home opener at Wrigley Field.

WHAT?!? More amazing @Cubs gear? Plus the T^2 is a super classy touch to the jersey. Someone really did their research! Opening day can’t come soon enough. #GocubsGo pic.twitter.com/xzJNO7CZtC — Tyler Trent (@theTylerTrent) October 29, 2018

Trent captured the hearts of America following an ESPN report before the Purdue game against #2 Ohio State.

Purdue student and super fan Tyler Trent fought hard to become a Boilermaker. Now, as he battles bone cancer, his Purdue football family is fighting for him. (📍 @exxonmobil) pic.twitter.com/fYnfEXX0dx — ESPN (@espn) October 20, 2018

They shocked the Buckeyes 49-20 and are currently 5-4 on the season.