Surveillance photos show man accused of stealing state police trooper’s gun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana State Police say someone broke into a trooper’s vehicle and stole a gun.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Monday morning. Police say two vehicles were broken into in the Rio subdivision in northern Vigo County.

A police department-issued hand gun and cash were stolen. The gun is a Sig Sauer P227 .45 caliber pistol. It’s black in color and has an Indiana State Police emblem engraved on the top of the weapon, near the rear sights.

A surveillance camera captured the suspect looking at vehicles in the area. Police say he has short, dark hair and is mostly clean-shaven except for a bit of hair on his chin.

He was wearing athletic pants and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt. Police believe the vehicle he was driving is an older SUV, possibly a Chevrolet or GMC.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Putnamville Indiana State Police Post at 765-653-4114.