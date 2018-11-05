× President Trump rallies for Mike Braun in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind.– President Donald Trump is back in the Hoosier State Monday to campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Braun.

The rally in Fort Wayne will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. President Trump is expected to speak just after 6 p.m.

CBS4 will stream the rally live on our website and on our Facebook page.

President Trump was in Southport Friday night to rally for Braun, who is running against Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly.

Trump said Donnelly, a first-term senator, was ineffective and referred to him as “Sleepy Joe.” While Donnelly has sought to highlight his cooperation with Trump on issues such as immigration, he voted against last year’s tax cuts and this year voted against Trump’s choice of Brett Kavanaugh to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I hope President Trump will return next year so that I can welcome him back to Indiana after I’m re-elected on Tuesday,” Donnelly said.

The final push comes as more than 30 million Americans have already cast ballots for Tuesday’s midterm elections. The White House revealed Friday that Trump and first lady Melania Trump have already voted.