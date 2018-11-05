Police searching for missing man in Grant County

Posted 11:37 am, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 11:46AM, November 5, 2018

George Boller

MARION, Ind.– Authorities in Grant County are searching for a missing man.

George S. Boller, 79, was last seen on Oct. 25 between 3-5 p.m. at 7287 East North 00 South, east of County Road 700 East.

Boller is described as 5’8″, 150 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing green pants, a blue coat, a winter hat and boots.

Anyone with information on Boller’s whereabouts is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s department at 765-668-8168.

