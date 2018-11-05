× Pacers fall at home to Rockets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 4th straight win wasn’t in the cards for the Pacers, as they fell to Houston 98-94 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Victor Oladipo, the newly minted NBA Eastern Conference player of the week nearly pulled out another victory, but a tough 4th quarter cost them in the end.

Houston got a wide open three by defending NBA MVP James Harden with 35 seconds to go to break a tie and the Pacers couldn’t answer this time.

Harden and Oladipo each scored 28. Domantas Sabonis tallied 17 to go with 8 rebounds for Indiana, which took a six point lead into the final 12 minutes before scoring just 19.

Houston attempted 47 three-pointers in the win and they knocked off the Pacers for the 3rd time in a row.

The game was marked by Purdue’s inspirational leader Tyler Trent, the young Boilermaker fighting terminal bone cancer, who called the 2nd quarter on Pacers’ radio with Mark Boyle and Slick Leonard.

After the game, Trent visited with former Boiler star forward Vince Edwards, a rookie with the Rockets.

Indiana stands at 7-4 ahead of Wednesday’s home contest with the Philadelphia 76ers.