Northeastern Indiana man charged with murder of toddler, child molestation

Posted 3:14 pm, November 5, 2018, by

Trevor Wert

ALBION, Ind. — A 42-year-old northeastern Indiana man has been charged with murder and child molesting in the battering death of a 2½-year-old girl he was babysitting.

The charges against Trevor Wert of Albion were read to him Monday in Noble Superior Court in Albion, located about 25 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

Investigators say Wert admitted battering the child, Railee Ewing, after becoming angry with her early Thursday when she woke him up by turning on a bath tub faucet.

He said he struck the child’s head and face multiple times and kicked her in the buttocks as she was trying to leave the bathroom, sending her into the bathroom door frame.

The child’s mother took her to a hospital later that morning and she was pronounced dead there.

