Indiana State Police ends high speed pursuit seconds before driver crashes

Posted 5:09 am, November 5, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A high speed chase involving an Indiana State Police trooper on Indy’s northwest side ended in a crash early Monday morning.

The pursuit started with a traffic stop on I-65 NB at mile marker 114.2 around 12:45 a.m.

The vehicle fled the scene, nearly hitting a state trooper. A pursuit began, but when the speed reached 100 miles per hour, the post commander says he called off the pursuit.

But the driver continued. About 30 seconds later, the car crashed right behind Crown Hill Cemetery near 38th street.

The back end of the car is completely destroyed, and debris is scattered across MLK Street.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Eskenazi Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

IMPD also assisted in the pursuit. No officers were injured.

