DPW says College Avenue bridge over Fall Creek will reopen early

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The College Avenue bridge over Fall Creek will reopen earlier than expected.

The Department of Public Works said the bridge, which closed in September, would be open in time for the morning commute on Tuesday, Nov. 6. That’s nearly two weeks ahead of its original projected reopening date of Nov. 17.

Crews closed the bridge for deck resurfacing and sidewalk repairs. DPW said favorable weather conditions and an “efficient construction schedule” led to the early reopening.

Monday night, DPW and contractor crews will begin the process of removing barriers around the bridge and reprogramming signs. They said drivers and pedestrians can expect to use it during the Tuesday morning commute.

Drivers heading south on the bridge will soon find a resurfaced College Avenue between Fall Creek Parkway North Drive and East 22nd Street. That section of College Avenue is currently under construction, which means drivers can expect milled or intermediate pavement until crews complete the final resurfacing work. Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures in the area.

The reopening of the College Avenue bridge will give drivers an additional detour option as work on the Central Avenue bridge at Fall Creek continues. That bridge will remain closed until spring 2019 for work that includes a new superstructure, deck and sidewalks.

DPW said both bridges first opened in 1905 and required special attention to maintain their historic look. The repair project cost $7.6 million.