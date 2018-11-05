× Columbus man said he led police on a pursuit because he was late to work

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus man led police on a pursuit because he told officers he was late to work.

Columbus police say they were patrolling near 16th Street and Home Avenue around 9:55 a.m. on Friday when a vehicle approached the officers from behind.

The officers say the driver, who was later identified as Jacob Waltermire, 28, of Columbus, began flailing his arms and honking his vehicle’s horn.

The officers pulled over to see if he needed help, but he drove past the officers.

The officers saw that his car had only one working brake light, and they tried to stop him. However, he refused to pull over.

The officers pursued Waltermire with their patrol car’s emergency lights and siren activated for over a mile before he pulled into a parking lot in the 2200 block of North National Road.

Waltermire quickly exited his vehicle and complained that the officers were driving too slow when he first encountered them, and they were making him late for work.

Waltermire was placed under arrest and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level 6 felony.