Amazon narrows list for new HQ to DC suburb, Dallas, and NYC, report says

Posted 6:13 am, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 11:33AM, November 5, 2018

The logo of US online retail giant Amazon is displayed on the Brieselang logistics center, west of Berlin on November 11, 2014. The center is one of nine in Germany. AFP PHOTO / JOHN MACDOUGALL (JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Va. – According to a new report, the leading candidates for Amazon’s second North American headquarters are Dallas, New York City, and a DC suburb. But Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says the Circle City is still in the running.

The report was published by The Wall Street Journal, and they cite “people familiar with the matter.”

The Wall Street Journal also reports that some people believe Amazon may announce plans to place smaller operations in runner-up locations.

50,000 jobs are at stake, let alone business, development, and a housing explosion that is certain to accompany the announcement.

Hogsett says he expects Amazon’s decision soon after the midterm elections Tuesday so that the five billion dollar bombshell doesn’t change any political races for the winner or the loser locations.

“So it’s rather logical that they’re waiting to make a decision, and since I’ve not heard anything one way or the other, I think Indianapolis remains very competitive in the process,” Hogsett said.

Even if Indianapolis is not chosen, Hogsett says just to be picked for the top twenty puts the city on the lists for many companies looking to locate or expand their business in North America.

