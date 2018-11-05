× Amazon in ‘advanced talks’ to build HQ2 near DC, report says

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Post says northern Virginia is the leading candidate to be chosen as the home of Amazon’s second North American headquarters, but Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says the Circle City is still in the running.

The paper quotes sources and cites real estate and developer industry activity as indications that Amazon will locate HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia near the Capitol’s two main airports.

Additionally, it is served by a mass transit system and major highways, both qualifications that Amazon said it is requiring for its new headquarters.

50,000 jobs are at stake, let alone business, development, and housing explosion that is certain to accompany the announcement.

Mayor Hogsett says he expects Amazon’s decision soon after the midterm elections Tuesday so that the five billion dollar bombshell doesn’t change any political races for the winner or the loser locations.

“So it’s rather logical that they’re waiting to make a decision, and since I’ve not heard anything one way or the other, I think Indianapolis remains very competitive in the process,” Mayor Hogsett said.

Even if Indianapolis is not chosen, Hogsett says just to be picked for the top twenty puts the city on the lists for many companies looking to locate or expand their business in North America.