A windy Election Day for central Indiana

Expect rain and gusty winds for Election Day. A strong cold front will bring heavy rain to central Indiana Monday night through Tuesday morning. Winds will gust 20 to 30 miles per hour as the front passes. Rain will taper off during the day Tuesday but the stiff winds will be with us through most of the day.

This will be a chilly week with a chance for a few snowflakes by Friday.

Another cold front will move through the state and leave behind the coldest air of the season so far for Veterans Day Weekend.

Our November rainfall is off to a fast start.

A half-inch of rain is likely through Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a windy day.

Heavy rain will move in western Indiana Monday evening.

Heavy rain will sweep across the state Monday night.

Expect light rain as the polls open Tuesday.

Light rain will continue through Noon.

Skies will clear Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll have cool temperatures for Election Day.

It will be a chilly night for football in Muncie.

More rain will develop Friday and a rain/snow mix is possible.

The coldest air of the season so far arrives this weekend.

We’ll have sunny skies for Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for rain on Veterans Day.