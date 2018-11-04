× Shelby County Animal Shelter looking for answers after taking in hurt dog

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – The Shelby County Animal Shelter is looking for answers after a good Samaritan found an injured dog wandering in the country.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the shelter wrote, “We desperately need your help. The Shelbyville/Shelby County Animal Shelter received a call from a Good Samaritan stating this intact male dog was wandering down the road in the vicinity of 900 North and 400 West.”

They want to know what was done to this injured dog.

“We do not know what was done to this poor soul.We want answers. Please, any anonymous tips….big or small that can help us locate the person(s) responsible and pursue charges,” it went on to say.

To make an anonymous tip, email cbrowder@cityofshelbyvillein.com or call the shelter at 317-392-5127.

Note: The pictures below are extremely graphic and may upset some viewers.