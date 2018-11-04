Opioids, tobacco reportedly caused 14K Indiana deaths in 2017

Posted 11:20 am, November 4, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two new reports say opioids and tobacco claimed the lives of 14,200 Indiana residents last year, costing $12.6 billion in health care expenses, lost productivity and other economic damages.

The studies by the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation recommend that Indiana raise its cigarette tax by $2 a pack and increase the legal smoking age to 21. The studies also suggest expanding access to syringe exchanges and safe disposal sites for opioids.

The reports come after Republican leaders in the Indiana House earlier this year blocked a bill that proposed increasing the legal age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The reports acknowledge Indiana has seen a steep decline since 2011 in fatal overdoses involving prescription opioids, but say there’s been a rapid rise in the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.