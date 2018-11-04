INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD and faith leaders are working to curb violent crime in the city. They partnered with the Office of Public Health and the Indy Public Safety Foundation to buy back 181 guns off the streets. Officials paid $100 per gun, no questions asked. The buyback was part of the Cease Fire program, which ran all weekend.
Indianapolis leaders buy back guns
