Indiana Republicans drop NRA president from Noblesville rally

Posted 4:34 pm, November 4, 2018, by

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana Republicans canceled an appearance by National Rifle Association President Oliver North hours before he was set to speak at a GOP rally miles from where a 13-year-old boy allegedly shot a classmate and a teacher last May.

The Indianapolis Star reports the Indiana Republican Party initially said a scheduling conflict forced North out of Sunday’s Noblesville rally featuring Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun and other GOP candidates.

But GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer later said North was dropped because it would have been “the wrong place and wrong time.”

The venue for Sunday’s suburban Indianapolis rally is miles from where a student opened fire May 25 inside Noblesville West Middle School.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Monday to make the juvenile court equivalent of a guilty plea.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.