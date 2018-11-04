IN Focus: This week’s winners and losers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Who had the best (and worst) week in politics?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner, Adam Wren and Tim Swarens pick this week's winners and losers, and pick who they think will be next week's big winners on Election night.

Join us again next week- our program airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 on FOX59.

And on Tuesday night, we'll be live on air and online with results and analysis starting at 7 p.m.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program (including exclusive bonus content) on iTunes, Google Play, SoundCloud or Stitcher.​