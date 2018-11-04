IN Focus: Panelists discuss race for Senate, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - Who has the edge in Indiana's contentious race for Senate?

And what do the recent polls tell us about the race?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner, Adam Wren and Tim Swarens discuss some of the headlines and controversies stemming from last week's Senate debate.

Our panel also previews Tuesday's midterm election, including a look at the latest Senate poll from Fox News showing Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) with a seven-point lead over GOP challenger Mike Braun.

That poll comes just days after a CBS News poll that had Braun ahead:

