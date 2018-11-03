× President leaves Indianapolis Saturday for rallies in Montana, Florida

INDIANAPOLIS — There are two more political rallies on President Donald Trump’s schedule for Saturday — and two more on Sunday and three more on Monday.

And that’s after two on Friday.

He’s in the midst of a final sprint to Tuesday’s midterm elections, and he’ll be in Montana and Florida later Saturday to campaign for Republican candidates.

The president says in an early morning tweet that “Everyone is excited about the Jobs Numbers – 250,000 new jobs in October. Also, wages rising. Wow!”

The government reported on Friday that employers added 250,000 jobs last month. Unemployment remains low and pay rose at a healthy pace.

Trump held rallies Friday in West Virginia and Indianapolis, where he stayed overnight.

Trump opened those rallies by highlighting the latest economic news.