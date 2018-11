DANVILLE, Ind. – Police in Danville after asking for the public’s help locating a man who they believed stole from a Walmart.

In Friday Facebook post by Danville police, they say the man was last seen driving a white, older model, Chevy Astro Van.

He reportedly stole from the electronic section at Danville’s Walmart Supercenter.

If you know who he is, you can make an anonymous tip into Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.