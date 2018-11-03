Police: 70-year-old woman found dead in Greenwood, son in custody

Posted 8:27 am, November 3, 2018, by , Updated at 12:29PM, November 3, 2018

A death is under investigation in Greenwood.

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities say a Greenwood woman was found dead after police were dispatched from a call from the suspect’s brother.

Just before midnight Friday, authorities were dispatched to the 300 block of Heritage Drive on the report of a homicide.

Police said they received a call from a man stating his brother told him he killed their mother. When police arrived, they reportedly found 70-year-old Carla Hatton dead at the scene.

Greenwood police said 49-year-old John Hatton Jr., the son of Hatton, was also in the residence suffering from a self-inflicted wound to the neck.

He was taken into custody and transported to the psychiatric unit at Eskenazi Hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.