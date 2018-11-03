Partnership connects students with financial aid

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Enroll Indy partnered with Indy Achieves to help students in 7th and 8th grade sign up for the 21st Century Scholars program. The need-based scholarships provide up to four years of undergraduate tuition at participating public colleges in Indiana.
