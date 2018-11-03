IPS superintendent talks about upcoming budget vote

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IPS Superintendent Lewis Ferebee spoke with CBS4 about two referendums on the ballet for public schools. The first referendum would allot $220 million for teacher salaries, and the second would allot $52 million for school security.
