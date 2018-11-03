Card game leads to shooting on Indy’s near north side

Posted 8:25 pm, November 3, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A card game in an alley off the 3000 block of Graceland Avenue led to one man shooting another man tonight. IMPD responded to a person shot around 7 p.m. and found a male victim about 50 years old. EMS transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say a group was playing the card game Tonk in the alley when an altercation between two players led to the shooting. Police are still looking for the suspect, who fled in a red pickup. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

