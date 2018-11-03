2 Elkhart police officers face battery charges after video surfaces

ELKHART, Ind.  — Two Elkhart police officers were placed on administrative leave and will be charged with battery for repeatedly punching a handcuffed man in the face.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the Elkhart police department on Friday announced the charges against officers Cory Newland and Joshua Titus.

The action comes only after the newspaper requested video of the incident, which occurred last year. The video was released Friday.

The officers were previously disciplined for this incident. But they received only reprimands rather than suspensions or termination.

Police Chief Ed Windbigler told an oversight commission in June that they used “a little more force than needed” with a suspect in custody and “went a little overboard.”

The handcuffed man was charged with domestic violence and later pleaded guilty.

