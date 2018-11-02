× Rain exiting but cold sticks

Most of the last month’s rain fell just this week! Lots of puddles to pass through this Friday morning but the worst of the rain is over. Nothing more than drizzle leftover. Temperatures sure are chilly so wear your coat today! Wind chills in the 30s this morning. Highs are still about ten degrees below normal. Remember to roll your clocks back an hour this weekend! Daylight Saving Time will be ending. The weekend shapes up to be pretty pleasant. Highs creep back closer to average and rain holds off until Sunday night.