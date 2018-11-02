Rain exiting but cold sticks

Posted 8:10 am, November 2, 2018, by

Most of the last month’s rain fell just this week!  Lots of puddles to pass through this Friday morning but the worst of the rain is over.  Nothing more than drizzle leftover. Temperatures sure are chilly so wear your coat today!  Wind chills in the 30s this morning.Highs are still about ten degrees below normal. Remember to roll your clocks back an hour this weekend!  Daylight Saving Time will be ending. The weekend shapes up to be pretty pleasant.  Highs creep back closer to average and rain holds off until Sunday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.