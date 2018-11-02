President Trump, VP Pence rally for Mike Braun at Southport High School

Posted 3:27 pm, November 2, 2018, by

SOUTHPORT, Ind.– President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are in the Hoosier State to rally for Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun.

The rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Southport High School. According to his schedule, the president is scheduled to arrive in Indianapolis around 6:30 p.m. He’ll then head to Southport for the rally. He tweeted Friday morning that legendary former IU basketball coach Bob Knight would join him.

CBS4 will live stream the rally here and on our Facebook page.

Trump will return to the Hoosier State again on Monday, Nov. 5 in Fort Wayne for another rally. It will be held at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 6:30 p.m. He was in town last weekend for the National FFA Convention at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Braun is running against Democrat Joe Donnelly for his U.S. Senate seat.

Find information on road closures here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.