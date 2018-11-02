Historic building to be transformed into gastropub and beer garden in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A historic building near Bankers Life Fieldhouse is getting new life.

CityWay, a development on the southeast section of downtown Indianapolis, announced Thursday that Taxman Brewing Company will turn a horse stable from the late 19th century into a gastropub and beer garden.

Nathan Huelsebusch, Taxman’s president and co-owner, said they plan to preserve as much of the existing building as possible, including the exposed bricks and original wood rafters. Taxman CityWay will also feature a 3,000 square foot outdoor patio, one of the largest in the city.

The family-friendly gastropub is expected to seat 130 people inside and up to another 200 outside on its patio. It will feature a seasonally changing menu that highlights local and regional farmers and artisans.

Developers say the menu will be anchored by a wide variety of local beef burgers, seasonal sandwiches, Belgian-style French fries (commonly referred to as “frites”) and Belgian-style Liege waffles. Sixteen Taxman beers will be on tap, as well as wine and cider.

“This is the ideal location for us, with a terrific partner,” said Huelsebusch. “CityWay is a beautiful neighborhood. There is already a fantastic food and cocktail scene with Plat 99 and Nesso, and Taxman will be a great addition. We’re excited to bring our take on locally made beer and food to downtown Indy.”

Taxman plans to begin construction and buildout of the restaurant in March 2019, with an opening planned for fall 2019.